Setting the Pace: Nemec Leads Olympic Defensemen in Chance Contributions

As the Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics wraps up, Simon Nemec of the New Jersey Devils leads all defensemen in chance contributions.
He has averaged 2.0 individual scoring opportunities, 3.7 chance assists (passes leading to teammates' scoring chances), and 5.7 total chance contributions per game.
These numbers reflect all situations per game in the preliminary round.
Nemec’s value was especially evident in Slovakia’s 4-1 upset win over Finland, where he logged a team-high 24:56 of ice time.
He registered a primary assist on Juraj Slafkovsky’s power play goal in that game, further highlighting his all-around contribution.
"If your best player is playing his best hockey, then the team is playing great. We know he’s still 21, so he’s not going to do that every night,” Nemec said. “But if he’s going to do that, then we’ve got a chance to win the game, as we did."
Looking at Nemec's broader career, he is currently in his third season with the Devils after being drafted second overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. During that time, the 22-year-old has recorded 12 goals and 30 assists in 130 games.
This season, Nemec is on pace for a personal best with 20 points in 43 games played.
He also became the first Devils player to record a point at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Devils will return to NHL action on February 25th against the Buffalo Sabres.
