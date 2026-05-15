Seven Devils Players Head to Switzerland for 2026 World Championships

The New Jersey Devils announced that seven players would be heading to Switzerland for the 2026 World Championships.
The seven players are: Lenni Hameenaho (Finland), Paul Cotter (USA), Timo Meier (Switzerland), Nico Hischier (Switzerland), Connor Brown (Canada), Dawson Mercer (Canada), and Matyas Melovsky (Czechia).
Several Devils will not participate this year. Jonas Siegenthaler ended the season with an injury and will miss the tournament. Simon Nemec will also skip the tournament this season. Finally, Jesper Bratt will not be active in the tournament.
Six of the seven confirmed players appeared in Devils games this season.
Hameenaho played 33 games and earned eight points (2G, 6A).
Hischier played 82 games, scoring 28 goals and 38 assists for 66 points.
Meier appeared in 77 games, tallying 44 points (24G, 20A).
Brown played 75 games, scoring 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points. Mercer played all 82 games, scoring 20 goals and 22 assists.
Cotter played 79 games, scoring 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points.
Melovsky did not play in an NHL game but appeared in 55 AHL games with the Utica Comets, earning 26 points (10G, 16A). Melovsky also tallied four points in six EHT games for Czechia.
The tournament will begin on Friday, May 15th.
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