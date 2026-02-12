Seven New Jersey Devils Set To Play In Olympics

The New Jersey Devils are seventh in the Metropolitan Division as the team pauses for the Olympic break, which runs from February 6 to 24, 2026, while NHL players compete for gold.
Seven Devils players will represent their country at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.
Jack Hughes will represent Team USA, making his Olympic debut on February 12 when the United States faces Latvia. The puck drops at 3:10 p.m. at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom will play for Team Sweden, opening on February 11 against Italy. The puck drops at 3:10 p.m. at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler will represent Team Switzerland. They open play on February 12 against France at 6:10 a.m. in the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
Simon Nemec will represent Team Slovakia, playing against Finland on February 11. The puck drops at 10:40 a.m. at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
The seven Devils will compete alongside NHL rivals, each aiming to bring home Olympic gold for their country.
