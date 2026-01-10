Simon Nemec Returned To The Lineup

Simon Nemec returned to the New Jersey Devils lineup on Thursday after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.

Nemec earned a total of 17:49 on the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins, marking his return in a game where the team fell 4-1. Following the game, Nemec shared how he felt to be back on the ice with .

“I felt pretty good. I think it’s going to be better and better each game. It’s great to be back, but the game wasn’t the best," Nemec said to NJD.tv. "I need to be better on (the goal) and realize that there were only a couple of seconds left on the penalty and backup. I have to learn from these things, and hopefully it's not going to happen again."

Nemec has played 32 games with the Devils this season. In total, he’s earned 18 points, seven goals, and 11 assists.

Drafted second overall in 2022, Nemec has played 119 games, recording 12 goals and 29 assists for 41 points.

Ahead of Nemec’s return, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about what the defenseman’s presence means for the lineup.

“He’s full go,” Keefe said to NJD.tv. “He’ll play. We’re healthier now than when he was playing previously.”

For Nemec, being sidelined hasn’t been easy.

Nemec acknowledged the frustration of being unable to compete but expressed excitement about returning to the lineup.

During his first game back, the defenseman recorded three shots on goal in 23 shifts.

With Nemec back in the lineup, the team now prepares to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

