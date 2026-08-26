Simon Nemec Takes A Shot At New Jersey Devils Following Trade

The New Jersey Devils traded Simon Nemec earlier. Now, it sounds like he is bitter toward the organization.
Early in the offseason, the New Jersey Devils traded defenseman Simon Nemec to the Calgary Flames in exchange for picks and a prospect. Nemec was a pending RFA, and he desired a situation in which he would get more ice time.
With Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes on the New Jersey Devils, it would be hard for him to get the opportunity he needs in offensive situations to take a step. In 2025-26, he scored 11 goals, added 15 assists, and totaled 26 points in 68 games. It was a good year, but he wants more.
Last week, Nemec spoke to David Alter of The Hockey News about his trade to Calgary and what may have gone into it.
"I wanted to be No. 1 defenseman, to play power play and everything," Nemec said. "But two other guys wanted to do the same (Dougie Hamilton & Luke Hughes), so it’s tough to manage that"
With Calgary, he should get those expanded minutes at even strength, and he will get a look on the power-play unit. The Flames are not going to be as strong a team as New Jersey, but he will be in a situation that allows him to prove himself more.
There seems to be a chip on the shoulder of Nemec, who has a motivation to make his former team look bad after not giving him what he felt was needed to be successful.
"I just want to prove to everyone that New Jersey wasn’t right," Nemec said.
These are big words from Nemec. There was nothing unjust about how the Devils handled him. They managed a lot of things poorly, but he never gave them a reason to make sure that he was the number one defenseman on the team at any point.
With Calgary, he will get that chance on a rebuilding team. That's where he would like to show why he was a number-two pick.
Offensive numbers won't tell the whole story for Nemec in Calgary. His advancements as a two-way defenseman will determine if he is ever to become a true number one on a winning team. The tools are there for him to do so, and he will get the minutes needed to blossom.
Is it going to happen overnight for Nemec? Likely not, as the Flames are a work in progress. They have an outstanding farm system, though, so Nemec will be surrounded by some great talent in the coming years.
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