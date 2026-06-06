Stanley Cup Final Announcer Sean McDonough Calls Former Devils Star Taylor Hall The Top Story

"Here's a guy who's 34, No. 1 overall pick, he's been on seven different teams, has kind of had a lot of ups and downs in recent years," McDonough said on Hall when asked about the most underrated storyline. "He was a fourth-line player at the start of this year as a former league MVP, Hart Trophy winner, accepted it gracefully, and worked his way up to now being on the line that's been the best in the playoffs. He's their leading point scorer, and he's third in all the playoffs in points.