Sunny Mehta: A Lifelong Devils Fan Takes the Helm as General Manager

“I remember a puck came over the glass. I was looking around for it, I was just a little kid,” he said. “Then I saw it, and I went to grab it, and a bigger kid came and snatched it before I could get it. But Chico Resch saw the whole thing. He was on the ice as a goaltender, and he motioned to my mom. So, she picked me up over the glass, and he reached over and gave me a puck. That was definitely an awesome moment.”