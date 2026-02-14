Team Switzerland Kicks Off The Olympics Strong

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games kicked off on Wednesday as New Jersey Devils’ Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler all represented Team Switzerland in a 4-0 win over Team France.
All three players got off to a hot start, Meier scoring two goals on four shots on net while his partners and teammates helped defend the crease and keep France off of the board.
Meier’s two goals made him the first Swiss born player to score two or more goals in an Olympic game.
This year marked Meier’s first Olympic appearance. The forward won a silver medal in 2018 and 2025 World Championship tournaments.
The Men's Hockey Tournament began on February 11th, showcasing several NHL players competing for their respective country.
Thursday marked the second day of play, the first day featuring Slovakia taking on Finland and Italy taking on Sweden.
This year marked the first Olympics to feature NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
The Devils have seven players competing for the twelve countries.
The three Devils teammates along with the rest of Team Switzerland will now prepare to take on Team Canada on February 13th.
