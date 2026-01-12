The Devils Dropped Their Fourth Straight Game

The team that started the season on a hot streak has faded, dropping another game, this time 4-3 to the Winnipeg Jets.
The Devils are sixth in the Metropolitan Division, with a record of 22-21-2. The team has 46 points in 45 games.
Currently, they sit in 22nd place out of all 32 teams. The Jets are currently ranked 31st out of 32 teams in the league, with 39 points in 44 games.
The game was tied entering the third, but the Devils could not break through after scoring twice in the second.
Cody Glass had two goals, Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes each recorded two assists, and Johnathan Kovacevic returned with one assist, but their efforts were not enough to secure a win.
"We did it to ourselves," Glass said. "In the first two periods, we kept up with their skilled guys, not giving them many plays. There are always odd-man rushes, but we bounced back. In the third, though, we weren’t making the right plays or reads, and we weren’t connected. That’s why it’s frustrating that it went away in the third."
“In the third, it was just too long for us to get back to the structure that we played with in the first and second,” Bratt said. “And how we just played behind them, made them stop, we won pucks back, and we spent more time in the Ozone, and I think it took too long for us in the third period to get to that point.”
The Devils look to end their slump against the Minnesota Wild on Monday, the puck dropping at 8 PM.
