The Devils Lose The Bidding War For Quinn Hughes

The New Jersey Devils have officially lost the bidding war for Quinn Hughes. ​

Elliotte Friedman reported Friday night that Minnesota acquired Quinn Hughes from Vancouver for three roster players—Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, and Liam Ohgren—plus a first-round pick.

​The Devils were interested in Hughes, who had said he wanted to join his brothers, Jack and Luke, in New Jersey. ​After months of rumors, it is confirmed: the Devils officially lost the Quinn Hughes bidding war. ​

Reports indicate the Devils made an offer but could not match Minnesota's price. ​

Quinn, 26, is now eligible for a contract extension until July 1. ​Quinn was initially selected in the first round of the 2018 Draft by Vancouver.

​The Norris Trophy winner and former All-Star now heads to Minnesota.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.