The Hughes Bowl Is Officially Cancelled

The New Jersey Devils prepare to take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, a highly anticipated matchup between the three Hughes brothers, notably referred to as the 'Hughes Bowl'.

Late on Friday night however, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they would be trading star defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

The deal was that Vancouver received Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, and a first-round pick, while the Wild received Quinn.

With the trade, the Hughes Bowl will no longer take place, as the brothers will not reunite on Sunday.

The game was already not going to go as planned, seeing that Devils center Jack Hughes had been sidelined due to injury.

The 24-year-old injured his hand in a “freak accident” at a team dinner in Chicago. Jack had successful surgery and has since resumed skating, but there is no timeline for his return.

With Jack and Quinn not participating in the game, that leaves Luke, who has had a slow start to his season. The 22-year-old defenseman has just two goals and 15 assists in 32 games.

What was initially deemed the Hughes Bowl, when all three brothers would hit the ice together, will now be just Luke Hughes, the Devils (without Jack), and the Canucks (without Quinn).

There is hope for a future Hughes Bowl, though. On January 12, the Devils will take on the Minnesota Wild, likely marking the first time this season the brothers will all skate together.

The focus for now is on today's game, where the Canucks and Devils will face off for the first time this season at the Prudential Center. The Devils are heading into the matchup as the favorite, sitting 12th in the league, while the Canucks are in last place at 32nd.

The puck will drop for the Canucks–Devils game at 12:30 p.m.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.