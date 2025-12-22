Three New Jersey Devils Players Returned To The Lineup

The New Jersey Devils fell 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Despite the score, there were several positive takeaways for the season ahead.

The biggest takeaway was the return of three players to the New Jersey Devils' lineup: Jack Hughes, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Timo Meier.

Meier had missed some time while on personal leave, Gritsyuk had taken some time off due to an upper-body injury, and Hughes, having missed several weeks, was recovering from a non-hockey hand injury sustained at a team dinner in Chicago.

To make room for their return, the Devils assigned Nathan Legare to the American Hockey League (AHL) Utica Comets. Legare appeared in one game for the Devils before the lineup changes.

With the roster set, all three returning players had strong performances in their comebacks.

Jack Hughes scored the lone goal for the New Jersey Devils just under nine minutes into the first period. His shot found its way past Buffalo’s goaltender, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, to give the Devils an early lead.

Though Gritsyuk had just one shot in his 17:09 minutes on ice, it was a strong attempt that required an incredible save from Luukkonen.

Meier had seven shots on goal in his 23 shifts and 19:29 minutes on ice.

Jake Allen stood tall in the first period, allowing no goals past him. Two shots got by him in the second and one empty netter in the third to result in the 3-1 victory for the Buffalo Sabres.

The loss aside, Hughes’ return highlighted his value to the organization. Now that Hughes, Meier, and Gritsyuk are back on the ice for the Devils, the team moves one step closer to having a full, healthy lineup.

