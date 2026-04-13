Topias Vilen Makes His NHL Debut in Devils’ Win Over Senators

The New Jersey Devils recalled Topias Vilen from the Utica Comets on Friday, and on Sunday, he made his NHL debut.
Vilen dressed for warmups in the Devils' 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings; however, he did not play.
He joined the morning skate on Friday before the team's win over the Detroit Red Wings. Head coach Sheldon Keefe shared the plan for his future with NJD.tv.
“We got him a practice here today. He’ll take a warmup in Detroit tomorrow, so that’ll help us avoid him playing back-to-back after his injury and his first time in the NHL. But he’ll play Sunday and Tuesday. It’ll be a good opportunity for him to get some experience. The organization believes he’s earned it over his three years here, and we’ll get a look at him.”
Vilen has spent the last three seasons with Utica, appearing in 49 games and tallying 24 points.
“The organization has wanted to get him a look for a while,” Keefe said. “The timing got thrown off because he’s coming off an injury in Utica, but he’s cleared to return and play. We’re mindful of that.”
Vilen was selected 129th in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Devils. Ahead of warmups on Saturday, he shared his excitement about his NHL debut.
“It’s a dream come true for sure,” he said. “I’m ready for this chance and this opportunity.”
Vilen made his NHL debut on Sunday against the Ottawa Senators. The team won 4-3, and Vilen skated for just over 12 minutes.
The Devils now look ahead to their season finale on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.
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