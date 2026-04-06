Utica Comets Goaltender Sets New Franchise Record

Utica Comets goaltender Nico Daws set a new franchise record after he earned his sixth career shutout.
The Comets outshot the Belleville Senators 25-21, as Daws earned his second shutout of the season, sixth of his career.
The previous record, which Daws was tied for with Joacim Eriksson and Jacob Markstrom, was five career shutouts.
This season, Daws has played 41 games for the Comets, posting a 2.81 GAA and a .892 save percentage.
Daws was selected by the New Jersey Devils 84th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has shown up several times to assist the team when they have run into goaltending troubles.
Daws made one appearance for the New Jersey Devils this season, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a win over the Minnesota Wild on October 22.
In his entire career, Daws has appeared in 53 games for the New Jersey Devils over four seasons.
His all-time NHL record is 23-23-1, with a .899 save percentage and a 2.94 GAA.
The 25-year-old netminder now adds another milestone to his resume with his sixth career shutout with the Comets.
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