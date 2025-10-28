Wedgewood Set To Start Against Former Team as Devils Face Avalanche

Scott Wedgewood is set to start in the net for the Avalanche and face his former team tonight as the New Jersey Devils take on Colorado in their second and final meeting of the season.

The two teams met just two days ago in Newark, where the Devils earned a 4-3 overtime win.

Wedgewood was originally selected by New Jersey in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the team on March 20, 2012. He played for the Devils during the 2015-16 season and again from 2020-21 through 2021-22.

On October 28, 2017, Wedgewood was traded from the Devils to the Arizona Coyotes mid-game. In a unique twist, he simply walked from the Devils’ locker room to the visitors’ locker room at the Prudential Center, as the two teams were facing each other that night.

In total, Wedgewood appeared in 23 games for New Jersey.

Since leaving the Devils in 2022, he has suited up for four different NHL teams. Wedgewood joined the Avalanche in 2024 and will face his former club tonight.

He has previously faced the New Jersey Devils four times and holds a 4-0-0 record against them, posting a .965 save percentage.

