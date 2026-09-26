Why Lenni Hämeenaho Is Starting The Season In The AHL

Lenni Hämeenaho got his first taste of the NHL last season, making his debut with the New Jersey Devils and getting a brief glimpse of life at hockey’s highest level.
A second-round draft pick in 2023, the organization showed patience with Hämeenaho as he adjusted to the pros in North America, delaying his NHL debut until mid-January.
After that night, the Finnish winger played 33 NHL games, scoring two goals and finishing his rookie season with eight points.
After the season ended, Hämeenaho met Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe for his exit interview, and the message from coach to player was simple: It would be a big mistake to leave and make any assumptions about what his future looks like.
“He has got to put in the work and continue to get better,” Keefe said on Thursday. “If he was going to make any sort of assumption, the one that I told him to make is that we are going to be a better team when he returns than the one that he played 30 games for.”
Since returning to New Jersey, Hämeenaho has skated alongside either Riley Tufte and Colin White or Ben Steeves and Matyas Melovsky. The common thread among all four players: each was slated to begin the season in the American Hockey League with the Utica Comets.
With offseason additions of Anthony Mantha, Luke Evangelista, Evan Rodrigues, Amadeus Lombardi, and Jesper Boqvist, it was clear Hämeenaho would head to Utica.
“There is more competition,” Keefe said. “There is more depth. That would be the biggest thing that [Hämeenaho] and others are trying to navigate and find their way through.”
In two preseason appearances, Hämeenaho picked up one assist. He averaged 17 minutes and was credited with one shot on goal, three blocked shots, two hits, and one giveaway.
“What ends up happening when you play in the (NHL) like he did last year was that I have seen him do it at the level, and I know some of the things he is capable of,” Keefe said. “That will always serve him well, and I think that has helped his confidence when I have talked to him, and when I have watched him.”
With the Comets, Hämeenaho will play top-line minutes in all situations, which is exactly what he needs to develop. It will serve him better than sitting in the press box or playing a limited role every few games.
“The goal every off-season is for the team to improve, and I think we have done exactly that,” Keefe said. “Because of that, it is that much more difficult, but it is all part of being a young player in the league. You maximize every opportunity that you get to show well and earn a spot, be it right away or be the first guy called up.”
Now the question is whether Hämeenaho will see NHL minutes this season, when the Devils currently have Jesper Boqvist and Stefan Noesen skating as extra forwards with the NHL group.
The Comets will open their season on Friday, Oct. 2, against the Providence Bruins in Rhode Island.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.