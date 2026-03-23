Win Streak Snapped: Devils Fall 2-1 to Capitals, Offense Struggles Again

The team ultimately fell 2-1 to the Capitals, unable to generate offense for much of the game. Notably, the lone goal came with just 43 seconds remaining in the contest.
The Devils had 13 shots in the first two periods. Head coach Sheldon Keefe shared his perspective on the game with NJD.tv.
"I thought we had a little more pace to our game,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “They’re going into the third period with a lead, they may lighten up just a little bit, which is all the opening you need to kind of get on the front foot a bit. We knew this team at 5-on-5 was going to be difficult, and it certainly was.”
Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson stopped 17 shots, bringing the Devils' total to 30 shots on net.
The Capitals took 28 shots against Devils’ goaltender Jake Allen, who only allowed one past him. After the tightly contested matchup, Allen spoke about how the team in front of him performed.
“We’ve been playing some good hockey; guys should keep their heads high," Allen said. "We have some momentum here. It was a close game against a divisional rival, and it’s nice now to have a couple of days to regroup and hit the road again. We’re headed in the right direction.”
The Devils' three-game win streak came to an end.
The team's record is now 35-32-2 with 13 games remaining.
They will play next on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars.
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