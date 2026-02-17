"You Win The Hockey Game, But It Feels Like A Loss" Jacob Markstrom After Sweden's 5-3 Win

New Jersey Devils' Jacob Markstrom was between the pipes for Sweden’s 5-3 win over Slovakia on Saturday. Markstrom stopped 29 shots for Sweden.
Following the game, the New Jersey Devils netminder shared his feelings about the game.
“We did all the right things to score five goals, and you win the hockey game, but it feels like a loss,” said Markstrom.
The team won, but they needed a three-point margin to win Group B and earn a bye after the preliminary round. A late goal from Slovakia eliminated hope for Sweden.
Sweden may have won by two, but Slovakia was celebrating their loss as if they had won, given the standings.
Markstrom spoke about how he felt following the game.
"It's a lot of stuff that we really improved on. I think looking at the video of yesterday's game and today's game, I think it's a different picture,” Markstrom said. "And I thought the guys battled hard. They blocked shots. They made fast plays, skated, and hit. Our power play was really good. We did all the right things to score five goals, and you win the hockey game, but it feels like a loss."
Markstrom’s first Olympic start may have ended in a win, but Slovakia’s final goal, eliminating the three-goal lead, overshadowed the victory.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.