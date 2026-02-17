"You Win The Hockey Game, But It Feels Like A Loss" Jacob Markstrom After Sweden's 5-3 Win

"It's a lot of stuff that we really improved on. I think looking at the video of yesterday's game and today's game, I think it's a different picture,” Markstrom said. "And I thought the guys battled hard. They blocked shots. They made fast plays, skated, and hit. Our power play was really good. We did all the right things to score five goals, and you win the hockey game, but it feels like a loss."​