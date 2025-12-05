Young Defensemen Shape New Jersey Devils’ Season

Two young New Jersey Devils defensemen have had opposite starts to the 2025-26 season. While Simon Nemec is having a career best, Luke Hughes has struggled early on.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec has been a powerful component of the Devils organization in the past few weeks.

Nemec has stepped up both offensively and defensively for the team.

On Monday, the 21-year-old not only played over 30 minutes during the team’s loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets but also recorded the second-longest shift in NHL history, skating the final six minutes.

The Devils have been dealing with multiple injuries this season. Nemec has helped fill the gap.

Nemec is off to a career-best start, recording his first hat trick on November 12 against Chicago. He became the eighth defenseman to score a regular-season hat trick with an OT goal and the youngest, at 21. ​

He has 15 points in the Devils' first 27 games, earning six goals and nine assists.

Nemec has come alive this season, showing significant improvement over his previous years.

In contrast to Nemec’s breakout, his linemate Luke Hughes has struggled this season.

After signing a big contract on October 1, tying him for the highest-paid Devil, Hughes has had a slow start to the season.

In 27 games, Hughes has one goal and 13 assists. He is currently second in the NHL for blocked shot attempts with 77.

The 22-year-old former Calder Trophy finalist has struggled to find an offensive rhythm this season.

The Devils have lost three straight games after starting the season on a hot streak.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Hughes to rediscover his scoring touch and on Nemec to see if he can sustain his remarkable momentum.

