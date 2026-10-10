Devils’ Jake Allen Set to Play 500th NHL Game Against Canucks

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 10, 2026 7:27 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 7:27 PM
Updated Oct 10, 2026 8:16 PM
Consistent. Solid.
Those are the words Jake Allen’s New Jersey Devils teammates use to describe him. Simple, perhaps, but in the demanding world of NHL goaltending, they carry considerable weight.
Consistency is the foundation of a goaltender’s career. It is measured not only in saves made or games won, but also in preparation, composure, and the ability to give a team a chance to win night after night.
On Saturday, October 10, against the Vancouver Canucks, Allen reached a milestone that reflects those qualities: his 500th NHL start. He will become just the 85th goaltender in league history to reach the mark.
“He is consistent in his play, his process, how he handles himself,” defenseman Brett Pesce said. “He is a steady, cool, calm guy. He works so hard and is such a good pro.”
Five hundred starts represent far more than a number. They reflect years of preparation, the physical demands of the position, the inevitable highs and lows of a goaltender’s journey, and the resilience required to keep answering the call.
Allen’s path to 500 starts was built through perseverance. After spending years in the American Hockey League, he earned his opportunity in the NHL. As a member of the St. Louis Blues, he recorded his first NHL start and win against the Detroit Red Wings in February 2013.
He spent seven seasons with the Blues, capturing the Stanley Cup in 2019 before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens. In March 2024, he accepted a trade to New Jersey, bringing his experience and steady presence to the Devils. In 2025, he signed a five-year contract extension with the club.
“His path, his road, not the easiest, most traditional way,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He has done a little bit of everything in terms of being a No. 1 guy, being a backup, being a mentor. Here he has been all of that at different times. He is the ultimate pro, a tremendous leader and competitor. He takes every single day as serious in detail and structure, as his first day, which is pretty remarkable.”
For Allen, reaching 500 starts is a testament to the work that happens long before the puck drops. It is the preparation behind the scenes, the discipline to refine his craft and the composure to navigate the unpredictable nature of the position.
The numbers tell part of the story. The respect of his teammates and coaches tells another.
Consistent. Solid.
For a goaltender who has built his career on showing up, staying ready, and giving his team a chance, those words may be the most fitting measure of all.
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