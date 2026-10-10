Devils’ Jake Allen Set to Play 500th NHL Game Against Canucks

“His path, his road, not the easiest, most traditional way,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He has done a little bit of everything in terms of being a No. 1 guy, being a backup, being a mentor. Here he has been all of that at different times. He is the ultimate pro, a tremendous leader and competitor. He takes every single day as serious in detail and structure, as his first day, which is pretty remarkable.”