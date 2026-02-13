Devils Prospect Check-In: How Is Seamus Casey Developing In Utica?

The defenseman’s play with the puck continues to be his strength, along with quarterbacking the power play.

“He is able to create a lot of space for himself with his footwork and deception,” Parent said. “That is something that he does exceptionally well. He has a really good ability to find lanes and work to create little lanes in the offensive zone to get pucks on net.”

As Herb Brook said, “the legs feed the wolf,” and that has always been one of Casey’s best attributes.

“His skating is unbelievable,” White shared. “He is able to beat guys one-on-one with his skating, but also his hockey sense. He is smarter than most guys on the ice, and that is why he has been able to produce at the NHL level more than a lot of guys can. Even last year, what he was able to do in the American League as a rookie is really hard to do.”

Casey has 16 career NHL games and 59 AHL games under his belt. The foundation of an impactful player is there. The areas that need improvement have been identified, and Casey has shown that he is committed to the process and will venture outside of his comfort zone, like dropping the gloves to Duke to show he is willing to do whatever it takes.

