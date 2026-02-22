'He's One Of The Best Players In The World': Devils' Jack Hughes Becomes American Hero

Jack Hughes etched his name in history on Sunday in front of 14,000 hockey fans at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy.
In the early minutes of three-on-three sudden-death overtime, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski had possession of the puck in the offensive zone and passed it to Hughes, who was skating toward Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington.
It was an opportunity and a shot Hughes was not going to miss.
He shot the puck toward Binnington, who quickly looked behind him to see the puck sitting at the back of his net.
A celebration began with the New Jersey Devils star forward throwing his helmet in the air as his teammates swarmed him near the glass.
Hughes later told reporter Jackie Redmond that he did not see the puck go into the net for his game-winning goal.
“I turned the corner and saw Dylan Larkin jump up and down, and I said the puck just went in,” he said.
Sporting a chipped tooth and a partially bloodied mouth from an earlier high stick, Hughes embodied what it means to be a hockey player. A smile stretched across his face as he embraced his goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, who made 41 saves on 42 shots.
“This is all about our country right now,” Hughes told NBC. “I love the USA, I love my teammates. It's unbelievable. The USA Hockey brotherhood is so strong. We have so much support from our players. I am so proud of the Americans today.”
One of Jack's teammates, of course, was his older brother, Quinn Hughes. Both had tremendous tournaments, combining for 15 points in six games. With their respective gold medals draped around their necks, they skated around the ice with the American flag over their shoulders.
Quinn had a front-row seat not only to Jack’s development but also to his multiple rehabs. At 24-years-old, the Devils franchise star already had undergone two shoulder surgeries. With Jack’s lack of availability, due to his multiple injuries, he has received his fair share of criticism, but Quinn was quick to come to his younger brother’s defense.
“I’m just so proud of him," Quinn told Redmond. “He’s had two shoulder surgeries, and he is so young, he is only 24. People have no idea how hard this journey has been for him, dealing with injuries and battling through so much to be the player he is. I mean, he loves this game more than anyone. He is one of the best players in the world, and I am so glad everyone got to see why today.”
Quinn also had words for those who have publicly criticized Jack without knowing the extent of what he has been through.
"People don’t know shit,” Quinn told Michael Russo of The Athletic. “There’s a bunch of idiots out there, and no one has rehabbed before. There are reporters out there saying this and that. They don’t know what it is like to get surgery for six months, not really feel good for 10 months, and do that back-to-back. For him to just persevere and keep believing and just keep going no matter what happens, he’s a special guy, special player."
Jack finished the tournament with four goals and three assists. His seven points were tied with Auston Matthews for second-most behind Quinn Hughes, who finished the Olympics with eight points. Jack’s four goals led all USA skaters.
A wrist shot that will go down in hockey history, Jack Hughes has showcased his skill on the international stage, reminding everyone how talented he is when 100 percent healthy. He provided a lifelong memory not just for those watching, but also for those playing.
“Jacko, that moment,” Larkin told the media. “I can't wait to watch it. The difference between a guy who wants the puck on a stick in that moment, if you watch the video, I turn and go back. He wants it, and he put it in the net. That is what superstar players do. Just that moment for us, that is going to stick with me for the rest of my life.”
“That's exactly how we wanted it to go," Jack Hughes said. "We wanted to go through Canada and beat them. It is an unbelievable win for the Americans.”
