Inside Jakub Malek’s Journey To Confidence In His First Year With Devils Organization

“You also add in the fact that in a wider rink, there is more room inside the zone for players to be,” Eklund explained. “It takes longer for players to get into shooting lanes, so there is less traffic that goalies have to deal with. A lot of young European goalies don't value pucks nearly as much when they are on the extremity of the rink or in the extremity of the zone, and they also never really have to deal with traffic. When you bring a kid over from Europe, there is an adjustment phase,” he continued. “They have to learn how to fight through traffic. How to find pucks. How to battle in those situations."