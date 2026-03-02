What You Need To Know About Devils’ Prospect Matyas Melovsky

On Monday, the New Jersey Devils announced that the team has signed forward Matyas Melovsky to a two-year, entry-level contract starting in 2026-27.
The 21-year-old is in the midst of his first professional season in North America and is currently on a one-year, one-way American Hockey League (AHL) contract. In 35 games with the Utica Comets, he has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists).
To start the 2025-26 season, Melovsky was widely overlooked, with the spotlight on Shane Lachance, who turned pro late last season, as well as rookies Lenni Hämeenaho and Arseny Gritsyuk. Quietly and quickly, the Czechia native became one of the Comets' best forwards, finding instant chemistry with his teammate, Xavier Parent.
“We kept them together as a line, but on the power play as well, Comets head coach Ryan Parent said back in November. “Melovsky has been great on draws, so they start with the puck a lot. He has got good vision, and he is a great passer. Xavier is a worker. He gets to a lot of loose pucks and drives a lot of offense that way. We just feel they complement each other really well.”
"At the start of the year, (Melovsky) was a threat every time he was on the ice," one teammate added.
According to some in Utica, Melovsky is one of the best skaters among the Comets' forward group.
“His speed is very underrated,” another teammate shared with The Hockey News.
One thing the Comets' coaching staff has noticed about Melovsky’s skating is that he has an explosive first few steps and can change his pace pretty quickly.
“He doesn't have to necessarily move fast to play fast with his hockey sense and his puck-moving ability,” Ryan Parent said. “He is able to play the game fairly quickly without moving overly fast.”
While Melovsky’s shot isn’t quite there yet, he has been praised for his playmaking ability and vision.
“He sees the ice very well, has a really high hockey sense and with that he has good puck skills,” Parent said. “He can make a lot of plays, and he can find players in spaces where they want to be.
“Before Melovsky’s injury, and before (Hämeenaho) got called up, they ended up playing together a fair bit,” Parent continued. “You could start to see how they were seeing the ice and seeing the holes that players needed to be in, and they were able to read off each other and put themselves in those spots.
“He is a bit of a pass-first player, but he is pretty elite at it, at least in the junior levels, and as he became more comfortable with us, you could start to see him flourish a little bit and started making a lot more happen. He became an impact player for us until he was injured.
At this point in his development, Melovsky looks like he can transition in a few years to a bottom-six center in the NHL. He is a driver for his line and has the ability to make the teammates he plays with better.
The Devils selected Melovsky in the sixth round, 171st overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft.
For those looking to learn more about one of New Jersey's top prospects, the Comets will host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
