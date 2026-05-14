21 Facts Behind Islanders Defenseman Matthew Schaefer’s Calder Trophy-Winning Season

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-matthew-schaefer-wins-calder-trophy]\nwas named the 2025-26 Calder Trophy winner on Wednesday. \n\nSchaefer became: \n\n * The sixth Islanders player to win the Calder: Mathew Barzal (2018, Bryan\n Berard (1997), Mike Bossy (1978), Bryan Trottier (1976), and Denis Potvin\n (1974). \n * The 13th first overall pick to win the Calder\n * The eighth player to win the award during his age-18 season\n * The fourth-ever 18-year-old defenseman to win the award\n * The youngest Calder winning in NHL history at 18 years, 223 days old (Nathan\n MacKinnon, 2013-14 was 18 years, 224 days)t\n * The first unanimous Calder winner since Winnipeg Jets forward Teemu Selanne\n in 1993\n * The youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach 20 goals and 50 points in a\n season\n * The first rookie defenseman to score 20 goals and just the fourth rookie\n defenseman to ever reach that milestone\n * The youngest player in league history to score an overtime goal\n * The youngest blueliner to record a power-play goal, game-winning goal,\n multi-goal game, and have a point in his NHL debut\n * The fifth Islanders rookie to play in all 82 games and just the third rookie\n defenseman in franchise history to do so\n\nSchaefer:\n\n * Recorded the most points by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history (59)\n * Avegared 24:41, the most by an 18-year-old skater in NHL history\n * Recorded the most overtime points by a teenager (4)\n * Logged 31:59 TOI on March 24, the most by a teenager since TOI tracking began\n * Led all rookies in average time on ice, power-play goals (8), and shots on\n goal (222), while tying for first in goals and overtime goals (2)\n * Ranked second in goals (23), shots on goal (222), and power play goals (8)\n amongst all NHL defenseman\n * Ranked ninth in takeaways (38)\n * Drew 38 penalties, the most by a rookie defenseman since P.K. Subban (40 in\n 2010-11)\n * Set the Islanders' rookie defenseman franchise record for goals, points,\n power-play goals, overtime goals, and game-winning goals\n * Scored the sixth most goals by an Islanders defenseman in a season and the\n most by an Islanders blueliner since Denis Potvin (1981-1982)