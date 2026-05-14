21 Facts Behind Islanders Defenseman Matthew Schaefer’s Calder Trophy-Winning Season

The sixth Islanders player to win the Calder: Mathew Barzal (2018, Bryan Berard (1997), Mike Bossy (1978), Bryan Trottier (1976), and Denis Potvin (1974).

The 13th first overall pick to win the Calder

The eighth player to win the award during his age-18 season

The fourth-ever 18-year-old defenseman to win the award

The youngest Calder winning in NHL history at 18 years, 223 days old (Nathan MacKinnon, 2013-14 was 18 years, 224 days)t

The first unanimous Calder winner since Winnipeg Jets forward Teemu Selanne in 1993

The youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach 20 goals and 50 points in a season

The first rookie defenseman to score 20 goals and just the fourth rookie defenseman to ever reach that milestone

The youngest player in league history to score an overtime goal

The youngest blueliner to record a power-play goal, game-winning goal, multi-goal game, and have a point in his NHL debut