Alexander Romanov Joins Islanders For Morning Skate Wearing Non-Contact Jersey

ELMONT, NY -- Defenseman Alexander Romanov\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/mikko-rantanen-won-t-play-vs-islanders-in-first-meeting-since-injuring-alexander-romanov]\n(shoulder) rejoined the New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] for their\nmorning skate ahead of Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/mikko-rantanen-won-t-play-vs-islanders-in-first-meeting-since-injuring-alexander-romanov]. \n\nHe skated as an extra, donning an orange non-contact sweater. \n\nRomanov, due to two injuries this season, the latter requiring shoulder surgery,\nhas played in just 15 games this season.\n\nHe sustained his shoulder injury against the Stars on Nov. 18, when Mikko\nRantanen drilled him into the boards late in the third period of a 3-2 win:\n\nMikko Rantanen Won’t Play vs. Islanders In First Meeting Since Injuring\nAlexander Romanov\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/d4c62324-b92e-4397-bc24-58d8720333cd.jpeg]\nMikko Rantanen Won’t Play vs. Islanders In First Meeting Since Injuring\nAlexander Romanov Romanov's season-ending hit will go unaddressed as Rantanen\nmisses the rematch. Islanders aim to avenge the injury without their star\nforward present.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/mikko-rantanen-won-t-play-vs-islanders-in-first-meeting-since-injuring-alexander-romanov]\n\nRomanov's original timeline was mid-round of the playoffs if the Islanders\nqualify. \n\nHowever, general manager Mathieu Darche said after the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline\nthat Romanov could be back for the beginning of the playoffs. \n\nIslanders' Alexander Romanov 'Could Be' Ready For The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/618dabae-36a6-425a-b138-4d1cb32898c4.jpeg]\nIslanders' Alexander Romanov 'Could Be' Ready For The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs\nIslanders' Romanov's swift shoulder recovery fuels playoff hopes. He's\nprogressing faster than expected, potentially returning for postseason action.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-alexander-romanov-could-be-ready-for-the-2026-stanley-cup-playoffs]\n\nRomanov is in the first season of an eight-year deal worth $6.25 million\nannually.