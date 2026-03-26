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Alexander Romanov Joins Islanders For Morning Skate Wearing Non-Contact Jersey

Stefen Rosner
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Romanov reappears on the ice, donning a non-contact jersey. His return offers a glimmer of hope for the Islanders' playoff aspirations.

ELMONT, NY -- Defenseman Alexander Romanov (shoulder) rejoined the New York Islanders for their morning skate ahead of Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars

He skated as an extra, donning an orange non-contact sweater. 

Romanov, due to two injuries this season, the latter requiring shoulder surgery, has played in just 15 games this season.

He sustained his shoulder injury against the Stars on Nov. 18, when Mikko Rantanen drilled him into the boards late in the third period of a 3-2 win:

Romanov's season-ending hit will go unaddressed as Rantanen misses the rematch. Islanders aim to avenge the injury without their star forward present.
thehockeynews.comMikko Rantanen Won’t Play vs. Islanders In First Meeting Since Injuring Alexander RomanovRomanov's season-ending hit will go unaddressed as Rantanen misses the rematch. Islanders aim to avenge the injury without their star forward present.

Romanov's original timeline was mid-round of the playoffs if the Islanders qualify. 

However, general manager Mathieu Darche said after the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline that Romanov could be back for the beginning of the playoffs. 

Islanders' Romanov's swift shoulder recovery fuels playoff hopes. He's progressing faster than expected, potentially returning for postseason action.
thehockeynews.comIslanders' Alexander Romanov 'Could Be' Ready For The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Islanders' Romanov's swift shoulder recovery fuels playoff hopes. He's progressing faster than expected, potentially returning for postseason action.

Romanov is in the first season of an eight-year deal worth $6.25 million annually. 

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