Mikko Rantanen Won’t Play vs. Islanders In First Meeting Since Injuring Alexander Romanov

It's the first time they'll face Dallas since Nov. 18, when Stars forward Mikko Rantanen ended Alexander Romanov's season in the dying seconds of the third of what ended as a 3-2 win for Long Island.
Rantanen failed to control himself as he pursued a puck on the forecheck. His skate clinked with Scott Mayfield's, then Rantanen shoved Romanov at full speed from behind straight into the boards.
Romanov suffered a season-ending upper-body injury, though if the Islanders make the playoffs, there is a chance he's ready for round one.
After the hit, Islanders' head coach Patrick Roy went ballistic on Rantanen, in perhaps the single fieriest moment for Roy behind the bench thus far.
"You're not gonna f---ing finish that game [on Long Island]," Roy yelled to Rantanen.
Postgame, Roy continued to blast Rantanen's lack of control.
Rantanen faced no supplemental discipline from the NHL for that hit, but within the next week, Rantanen had gotten himself into two more highly dangerous plays that resulted in a fine and another ejection.
The Islanders did not get a chance to make Rantanen answer for his play that hurt Romanov that night, and they won't get a chance to on Thursday, either.
Rantanen suffered an injury while playing for Team Finland at the Olympics and has yet to play for Dallas since the Olympic Break ended.
Rantanen joined the team for their upcoming four-game road trip in full-contact mode, but Dallas has already ruled him out for Thursday's game against the Islanders.
As a result, the Islanders will not see the Finnish superstar until next season.
The Islanders haven't truly been able to fill the role that Romanov left behind. During his absence, the Islanders have tried five internal options before general manager Mathieu Darche acquired Carson Soucy from the New York Rangers in exchange for the New Jersey Devils' 2026 third-round selection.
We'll see if the Islanders can qualify for the postseason and if Romanov can get back by then, because he's surely been missed.