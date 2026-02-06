Bo Horvat Clutch Yet Again, Islanders Beat Devils 3-1 For Season-Series Sweep

Horvat's late-game winner secures a thrilling 3-1 victory, capping the Islanders' perfect season series against the Devils.
NEWARK, NJ -- After scoring the overtime winner in a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Bo Horvat played hero yet again, helping the New York Islanders to a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
With the game deadlocked at 1-1 with not a lot of space out there, Horvat came through, scoring the eventual game-winning goal at 16:33 of the third:
Mathew Barzal added an empty-net tally at 19:36 of the third for the 3-1 final.
Here's what happened prior:
Casey Cizikas gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 6:30 of the second period. After Allen turned the puck over to Marc Gatcom along the right half-wall, he shot the puck toward goal. Kyle MacLean redirected the puck on goal before Cizikas buried the rebound for his seventh of the season:
Adam Pelech with a kick save and a beauty at 11:07 of the second period to deny a Lenni Hameenaho one-timer, who was staring down a wide-open cage.
After Ryan Pulock swiped a loose puck stationed behind Sorokin out of danger, the Devils got posession before Jesper Bratt fed Nico Hsicher, who roofed one glove side at 18:26 of the second:
The Islanders enter the break sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division and just one point back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for second.