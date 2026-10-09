Logo
New York IslandersNew York Islanders

Bo Horvat Scores Twice, Injured After Cheap Shot Late Hit

RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Russell Macias
Partner
Oct 9, 2026 2:47 AM

The New York Islanders enjoyed a rousing 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night inside UBS Arena.

A lot went right for New York from the way they played their game, to their new defensive pairings excelling.

Bo Horvat scored a power play goal to kick things off, then buried the Blackhawks with an empty-net goal to put the dagger in Chicago.

However, seconds after Horvat's release, Frank Nazar threw an indefensible hit directly to a defenseless Horvat's head.

Related stories

The hit could not be more textbook illegal. The referees gave Nazar a game misconduct and a five-minute major. That hardly mattered, with the game already decided.

The bigger and only story that matters to the Islanders is the status of their captain.

Postgame, Islanders' Head Coach Peter DeBoer said he's still being evaluated.

Horvat is likely in concussion protocol. The Islanders' next game is Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning inside UBS Arena.

The Islanders will likely have an update tomorrow morning at the team's practice.

In the meantime, Mathew Barzal skated for the first time this morning, but did not join the team and remains unlikely to be ready for Saturday's game.

Latest NewsPlayers
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy