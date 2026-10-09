Bo Horvat Scores Twice, Injured After Cheap Shot Late Hit

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders]\nenjoyed a rousing 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/chicago-blackhawks] Thursday night inside UBS\nArena.\n\nA lot went right for New York from the way they played their game, to their new\ndefensive pairings excelling.\n\nBo Horvat scored a power play goal to kick things off, then buried the\nBlackhawks with an empty-net goal to put the dagger in Chicago.\n\nHowever, seconds after Horvat's release, Frank Nazar threw an indefensible hit\ndirectly to a defenseless Horvat's head.\n\n\n\n\nThe hit could not be more textbook illegal. The referees gave Nazar a game\nmisconduct and a five-minute major. That hardly mattered, with the game already\ndecided.\n\nThe bigger and only story that matters to the Islanders is the status of their\ncaptain.\n\nPostgame, Islanders' Head Coach Peter DeBoer said he's still being evaluated.\n\n\n\nHorvat is likely in concussion protocol. The Islanders' next game is Saturday\nnight against the Tampa Bay Lightning\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/tampa-bay-lightning] inside UBS Arena.\n\nThe Islanders will likely have an update tomorrow morning at the team's\npractice.\n\nIn the meantime, Mathew Barzal\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/breaking-sidleined-mathew-barzal-skates-on-his-own]\nskated for the first time this morning, but did not join the team and remains\nunlikely to be ready for Saturday's game.