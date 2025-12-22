BREAKING: Bo Horvat Back On Ice For Islanders Practice

EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat was back on the ice with his teammates on Monday morning for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12.

Horvat's right skate got tangled up with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson. The Islanders' leading goal scorer stayed down before quickly getting to the Islanders' bench.

The Islanders have listed Horvat as day-to-day. Per sources, Horvat avoided any structural damage. His timeline is 1-3 weeks, and he is very much still an option for Team Canada's Olympic team.

Horvat did skate this past Friday, but on his own and did not travel to the team to Buffalo.

The 30-year-old has 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 32 games played this season. His 19 goals lead the Islanders.