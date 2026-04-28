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BREAKING: Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Will Not Play For Team Canada At 2026 World Championships cover image

BREAKING: Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Will Not Play For Team Canada At 2026 World Championships

Stefen Rosner
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Disappointing Olympic snub foreshadows Schaefer's surprising absence from Canada's 2026 World Championship roster.

New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer will not be playing for Team Canada at the 2026 World Championships, per sources.

Schaefer, selected first overall by the Islanders at the 2025 NHL Draft, had a rookie season for the ages, tying Brian Leech for the most goals by a rookie defenseman with 22, adding 36 assists for 59 points through 82 games. 

The 18-year-old did not make Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, missing the cut by a razor-thin margin. 

No reason was given for Schaefer's decisions to not play but it's understandable after going through the trials and tribulations of a full NHL season especially after playing just 17 games in 2024-25 due to mono and a broken collarbone. 

Schaefer is the front-runner to win the Calder Trophy awarded to the rookie who had the best season.

The finalists for that award will be announced on May 5. 

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