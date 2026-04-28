BREAKING: Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Will Not Play For Team Canada At 2026 World Championships

Schaefer, selected first overall by the Islanders at the 2025 NHL Draft, had a rookie season for the ages, tying Brian Leech for the most goals by a rookie defenseman with 22, adding 36 assists for 59 points through 82 games.
The 18-year-old did not make Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, missing the cut by a razor-thin margin.
No reason was given for Schaefer's decisions to not play but it's understandable after going through the trials and tribulations of a full NHL season especially after playing just 17 games in 2024-25 due to mono and a broken collarbone.
Schaefer is the front-runner to win the Calder Trophy awarded to the rookie who had the best season.
The finalists for that award will be announced on May 5.