Islanders Rookie Phenom Matthew Schaefer Breaks 43-Year Old Record

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] knew\nlast June they'd be drafting a special player with the first overall pick.\n\nMatthew Schaefer has destroyed any and all expectations set for him in his\nrookie year.\n\nSchaefer has broken countless records\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-rookie-matthew-schaefer-breaks-nhl-record-for-most-ice-time-by-a-teenager],\nteam and league-wide.\n\nIt's no surprise that he broke a 43-year-old record on Saturday night in\nCarolina [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/carolina-hurricanes]. The rookie phenom\nbroke Phil Housley's 43-year-old record for the most points by an 18-year-old\ndefenseman.\n\n\n\n\nIt's a wildly impressive feat for Schaefer, one that further cements just how\nspecial this season has been for him.\n\nIt's easy to lose track of how special these records and achievements are,\nespecially when it feels like a new one gets met every single game.\n\nIt shouldn't be lost on any Islanders fan that Housley originally set this\nrecord back in the 1982-83 season, the same year the Islanders last hoisted the\nStanley Cup.\n\nThat's how long it's been since there's been a game-destroying rookie of this\ntalent, and that was the NHL saw its highest-scoring ever.\n\nAt this point, there are no more historical comparables. Schaefer's truly in a\nleague of his own, blistering a new trail ahead.\n\nThe unfortunate side is that the record-breaking point came in a fourth-straight\ndefeat for the Islanders. \n\nSchaefer is the silver lining in that frustration. \n\nSchaefer and the Islanders have four long days off before their next game.\nThey'll host the Toronto Maple Leafs\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/toronto-maple-leafs] at UBS Arena next.