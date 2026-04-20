Bridgeport Islanders To Host Hershy Bears In Round One Of Calder Cup Playoffs

In their final season in Connecticut, the Bridgeport Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-loading-up-bridgeport-for-ahl-calder-cup-playoffs]\nwill battle for the Calder Cup. \n\nBridgeport, which finished the season as the No. 4 seed, will host the Hershey\nBears in the first round of a best-of-three series, beginning on Tuesday night\nat 7 PM at Total Mortgage Arena.\n\nGame Two will be on Thursday night in Hershey, and if there's a need for Game\nThree, that will be back in Bridgeport on Saturday night: \n\n\n\nBridgeport last qualified for the AHL postseason back in 2021-22 when Brent\nThompson was the coach. \n\nNow, it's Rocky Thompson -- no relation -- leading the charge, with the\nIslanders finishing 34-30-3-5. \n\nIslanders Loading Up Bridgeport For AHL Calder Cup Playoffs\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/927b6868-d2b3-46a4-853e-e739f04ed8d5.jpeg]\nIslanders Loading Up Bridgeport For AHL Calder Cup Playoffs Bridgeport bolsters\nits roster with top prospects and NHL call-ups as they chase a Calder Cup title,\naiming for playoff glory.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-loading-up-bridgeport-for-ahl-calder-cup-playoffs]\n\nBridgeport, who went 6-2-0-0 own the stretch, beat Hershey 2-1 to close out\ntheir season last Saturday.