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Bridgeport Islanders To Host Hershy Bears In Round One Of Calder Cup Playoffs

Stefen Rosner
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Final season in Connecticut! Bridgeport faces Hershey in a playoff showdown. Can Rocky Thompson lead them to a Calder Cup victory?

In their final season in Connecticut, the Bridgeport Islanders will battle for the Calder Cup. 

Bridgeport, which finished the season as the No. 4 seed, will host the Hershey Bears in the first round of a best-of-three series, beginning on Tuesday night at 7 PM at Total Mortgage Arena.

Game Two will be on Thursday night in Hershey, and if there's a need for Game Three, that will be back in Bridgeport on Saturday night: 

Bridgeport last qualified for the AHL postseason back in 2021-22 when Brent Thompson was the coach. 

Now, it's Rocky Thompson -- no relation -- leading the charge, with the Islanders finishing 34-30-3-5. 

Bridgeport bolsters its roster with top prospects and NHL call-ups as they chase a Calder Cup title, aiming for playoff glory.
thehockeynews.comIslanders Loading Up Bridgeport For AHL Calder Cup Playoffs Bridgeport bolsters its roster with top prospects and NHL call-ups as they chase a Calder Cup title, aiming for playoff glory.

Bridgeport, who went 6-2-0-0 own the stretch, beat Hershey 2-1 to close out their season last Saturday. 

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