Chris Lamoriello's Time As Islanders' AHL GM Ends After 9 Seasons

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders]\nofficially hired Evan Gold\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-officially-announce-evan-gold-as-assistant-general-manager]\nto be their newest assistant general manager, joining general manager Mathieu\nDarche's staff.\n\nOne big piece of the hiring is the Islanders announcing that Gold has replaced\nChris Lamoriello as General Manager of the team's AHL Squad\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-officially-announce-evan-gold-as-assistant-general-manager],\nwith Gold becoming the Hammers' first-ever General Manager.\n\nLamoriello, 54, had spent the last nine seasons in charge of the Bridgeport\nIslanders, running the Islanders' AHL operation for almost a full decade.\n\nIt's a huge changing of the guard, and another organizational change for New\nYork as they continue to transition fully into the Darche era.\n\nBridgeport finishes 293-279-73 under Lamoriello's watch, having made the\nplayoffs just three times, with one of those appearances ending in the\nqualifying round for round 1.\n\nLamoriello will remain in the Islanders' front office for at least this season,\nwith focuses on player personnel and scouting.\n\n\n\nLamoriello's contract status beyond the 2026-27 season remains unknown at this\ntime, as the Islanders turn the page from one era to the the next.