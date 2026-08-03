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Chris Lamoriello's Time As Islanders' AHL GM Ends After 9 Seasons

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Russell Macias
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The New York Islanders officially hired Evan Gold to be their newest assistant general manager, joining general manager Mathieu Darche's staff.

One big piece of the hiring is the Islanders announcing that Gold has replaced Chris Lamoriello as General Manager of the team's AHL Squad, with Gold becoming the Hammers' first-ever General Manager.

Lamoriello, 54, had spent the last nine seasons in charge of the Bridgeport Islanders, running the Islanders' AHL operation for almost a full decade.

It's a huge changing of the guard, and another organizational change for New York as they continue to transition fully into the Darche era.

Bridgeport finishes 293-279-73 under Lamoriello's watch, having made the playoffs just three times, with one of those appearances ending in the qualifying round for round 1.

Lamoriello will remain in the Islanders' front office for at least this season, with focuses on player personnel and scouting.

Lamoriello's contract status beyond the 2026-27 season remains unknown at this time, as the Islanders turn the page from one era to the the next.

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