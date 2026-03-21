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Cole Eiserman to Make Pro Debut As Bridgeport Islanders Fight For Calder Cup Playoff Spot cover image

Cole Eiserman to Make Pro Debut As Bridgeport Islanders Fight For Calder Cup Playoff Spot

Stefen Rosner
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Young talent Cole Eiserman steps onto the ice for his pro debut this afternoon as Bridgeport battles for a playoff spot amidst franchise change.

MONTREAL -- New York Islanders' 2024 first-round pick (No. 20) Cole Eiserman will make his pro debut on Saturday afternoon when the Bridgeport Islanders battle the Hershey Bears at 3 PM ET, The Hockey News has learned. 

This is the final Bridgeport Sound Tigers Saturday of the season -- and ever.

The Islanders officially announced their intent to move their AHL affiliate from Bridgeport to Hamilton, Ontario, for the start of the 2026-27 season.

The AHL's Board of Governors must approve. 

Eiserman signed his three-year entry-level deal with the Islanders on Wednesday, which goes into effect for the 2026-27 season. He then signed a PTO with Bridgeport the same day, which allows him to play for Bridgeport before his ELC kicks in.

He joined Bridgeport for practice on Thursday, donning No. 43 after rocking with No. 34 during his two seasons at Boston University. 

The Islanders' top sniper is turning pro, ditching college for the AHL's playoff push. Get ready for Eiserman's scoring touch.
thehockeynews.comBREAKING: Islanders Sharp-Shooting Prospect Cole Eiserman Leaving Boston Unversity To Begin Pro Career The Islanders' top sniper is turning pro, ditching college for the AHL's playoff push. Get ready for Eiserman's scoring touch.

The 19-year-old recorded 43 goals with 21 assists for 64 points in 71 games for BU. 

Bridgeport enters Saturday's slate tied in points for the sixth and final seed with the Springfield Thunderbirds. However, Springfield holds the regulation-win tie-breaker, 21-20. 

Let's see if Eiserman can help get them to the Calder Cup Playoffs with 13 games remaining. 

You can watch the game on AHL.tv. 

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