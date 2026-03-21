Cole Eiserman to Make Pro Debut As Bridgeport Islanders Fight For Calder Cup Playoff Spot

This is the final Bridgeport Sound Tigers Saturday of the season -- and ever.
The Islanders officially announced their intent to move their AHL affiliate from Bridgeport to Hamilton, Ontario, for the start of the 2026-27 season.
The AHL's Board of Governors must approve.
Eiserman signed his three-year entry-level deal with the Islanders on Wednesday, which goes into effect for the 2026-27 season. He then signed a PTO with Bridgeport the same day, which allows him to play for Bridgeport before his ELC kicks in.
He joined Bridgeport for practice on Thursday, donning No. 43 after rocking with No. 34 during his two seasons at Boston University.