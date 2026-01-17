David Rittich To Start For Islanders Against Flames Team That Gave Him His First NHL Shot

Back in 2016, a 24-year-old undrafted Rittich, who had been playing professionally in his native Czechia, signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Flames.
After playing the majority of the 2016-17 season in the AHL -- he made his NHL debut on Apr. 8, 2017, in relief of Brian Elliott -- he served as the club's backup from 2017-2021 before he was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline for a 2022 third-round pick.
Rittich played in 130 regular-season games for the Flames over that five-year span, owning a 63-39-15 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .908 SV%. He did make one postseason appearance, allowing three goals on nine shots against the Dallas Stars, who won 7-3 to advance to the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Since leaving Calgary, he's played for Toronto (2021), Nashville (2021-22), Winnipeg (2022-23), Los Angeles (2023-2025) before signing with the Islanders this summer.
At 33, he's in the midst of a major bounce-back season, sporting an electric 2.39 GAA with a .910 SV% in 19 appearances.
Saturday will be Rittich's second start on this seven-game road trip, with this game being No. 5 of the trek. He stopped 26 of 27 in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 8.
Rittich is 0-3-2 in five career starts against Calgary, with a 3.89 GAA and an. 861 SV%.