David Rittich To Start For Islanders Against Flames Team That Gave Him His First NHL Shot cover image

David Rittich To Start For Islanders Against Flames Team That Gave Him His First NHL Shot

Stefen Rosner
52m
Stefen Rosner
52m
Updated at Jan 17, 2026, 14:27
Rittich faces the Flames, the team that launched his NHL career, seeking to reverse his struggles against his former club.

CALGARY, AB -- New York Islanders goaltender David Rittich will get the start against the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon, the team that gave him his first opportunity to play in the NHL.

Back in 2016, a 24-year-old undrafted Rittich, who had been playing professionally in his native Czechia, signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Flames. 

After playing the majority of the 2016-17 season in the AHL -- he made his NHL debut on Apr. 8, 2017, in relief of Brian Elliott -- he served as the club's backup from 2017-2021 before he was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline for a 2022 third-round pick.

Rittich played in 130 regular-season games for the Flames over that five-year span, owning a 63-39-15 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .908 SV%. He did make one postseason appearance, allowing three goals on nine shots against the Dallas Stars, who won 7-3 to advance to the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Since leaving Calgary, he's played for Toronto (2021), Nashville (2021-22), Winnipeg (2022-23), Los Angeles (2023-2025) before signing with the Islanders this summer. 

At 33, he's in the midst of a major bounce-back season, sporting an electric 2.39 GAA with a .910 SV% in 19 appearances.

Saturday will be Rittich's second start on this seven-game road trip, with this game being No. 5 of the trek. He stopped 26 of 27 in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 8. 

Rittich is 0-3-2 in five career starts against Calgary, with a 3.89 GAA and an. 861 SV%.

Puck drop is at 3 PM ET.  