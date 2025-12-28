Islanders David Rittich & His Career Domination Of The Rangers

New York Islanders goaltender David Rittich has been a stabilizing force in between the pipes this season.

When called upon, he’s been ready.

Because of a nagging issue with Ilya Sorokin, Rittich played the final game before the Christmas break, turning aside 30 of 32 in a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

The Islanders expected to have Sorokin back after the three-day break, but instead, he found his way onto Injured Reserve (had to make room for a Marcus Hogberg recall).

Sorokin is eligible to be activated today. He could start against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

That meant Rittich was to go against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

He stopped all 27 shots that came his way in a 2-0 shutout victory.

That was Rittich’s first start against the Rangers as a member of the Islanders. But, over his career, he’s played his new cross-town rivals extremely well.

Per Islanders statistician Eric Hornick:

David Rittich is the third goalie with a career record of 4-0-0 or better against the Rangers (Benny Grant 7-0-0, Jim Franks 4-0-0). Neither of the others played after World War II.

Rittich's career goals against average of 0.75 and career save percentage of .975 are the best of any goalie who has appeared in multiple games against the Rangers.

Those numbers are elite.

Rittich is expected to start the second of the back-to-back against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 5 PM ET.