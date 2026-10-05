Ex-Islander Forward Nets First Goal With New Team

The New York Islanders underwent minor changes throughout the 2026 summer. The organization decidedly focused on leaving as much roster flexibility as possible for youth, such as Victor Eklund.
Undergoing that type of decision led to the departure of solid NHL players.
One of those became Marc Gatcomb, one of the hardest-working players on the Islanders in recent years.
Gatcomb signed a two-year, $1.75 million ($875k AAV) contract with the Vegas Golden Knights this past summer.
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Gatcomb, 27, played 88 games over the last two seasons with the Islanders, posting 11 goals and 16 assists in that time.
He stepped up in times of injury or when the Islanders needed a spark in their bottom six, with his best success coming on New York's fourth line.
Gatcomb worked his way up from being undrafted, playing four years of college hockey, then parts of four AHL seasons before the Islanders gave him the call to the NHL in his fourth professional season.
The depth forward became a victim of the numbers guy in New York, with an excess of forwards on the team.
However, for a cap-strapped contender like the Golden Knights, it's a perfect fit.
Gatcomb's shown strong ability in semi-limited opportunities, and forced his way into Vegas' opening night roster.
He posted one assist in his Vegas debut on opening night, all while showcasing his strong two-way play.
Sunday night in Vancouver, the first team to give him a professional contract with the Abbotsford Canucks, Gatcomb buried his first goal with Vegas.
The style of goal shouldn't be any surprise to Islanders fans. Gatcomb excelled at finding the soft spots within team's defenses, consistently poaching rebounds and gritty, hard-working goals.
The more Gatcomb plays his way, the more success he will have.