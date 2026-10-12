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Former Islanders Defenseman Signs Two-Year Deal In Europe

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Russell Macias
Partner
Oct 12, 2026 1:09 PM

The New York Islanders are in the midst of a transitional year, as they look to retool on the fly into being a contender around Matthew Schaefer.

Over the last two seasons, the Islanders have tried a few different styles of depth defensemen. More often, they've utilized the more physical, veteran defender archetype.

However, on ex-Islander was not. Adam Boqvist, who spent parts of 2024-25 and the entirety of 2025-26 with the Islanders, was a waiver claim during times of major injury issues.

The Islanders claimed him off waivers from the Florida Panthers in January 2025, after he had signed with Florida the previous summer.

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Boqvist, the 8th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, had not broken out the way either the Chicago Blackhawks or the Columbus Blue Jackets had hoped.

The Islanders took the chance, but it didn't lead to a breakout or consistent playing time. Boqvist played 17 games in 24-25, in which he posted two goals and 8 points. It looked like there could be something there, but the Islanders had a crowded blue line when everyone became healthy.

In 2025-26, Boqvist could not showcase the talent. He played just 28 games, and only posted 4 assists in those games. 

Boqvist, now 26, mainly served as the team's 7th defenseman, and ultimately the Islanders chose to let the defender walk to free agency in July.

The Swedish defender could not find an NHL home, despite holding out through training camp season.

Sunday, Boqvist signed with Geneve-Servette Hockey Club on a two-year deal in the Swiss National League.

The contract ends his time in North America for the time being, as he returns to Europe and a chance to receive consistent play time.

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