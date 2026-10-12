Former Islanders Defenseman Signs Two-Year Deal In Europe

The Islanders took the chance, but it didn't lead to a breakout or consistent playing time. Boqvist played 17 games in 24-25, in which he posted two goals and 8 points. It looked like there could be something there, but the Islanders had a crowded blue line when everyone became healthy.
In 2025-26, Boqvist could not showcase the talent. He played just 28 games, and only posted 4 assists in those games.
Boqvist, now 26, mainly served as the team's 7th defenseman, and ultimately the Islanders chose to let the defender walk to free agency in July.
The Swedish defender could not find an NHL home, despite holding out through training camp season.
Sunday, Boqvist signed with Geneve-Servette Hockey Club on a two-year deal in the Swiss National League.
The contract ends his time in North America for the time being, as he returns to Europe and a chance to receive consistent play time.