Former Islanders Jonathan Drouin Snaps 38-Game Goal Drought In First Game With Blues

Traded from the Islanders, Drouin ends 38-game slump in his debut with the Blues.

The New York Islanders traded forward Jonathan Drouin in a package to the St. Louis Blues for team captain Brayden Schenn ahead of this past Friday's NHL Trade Deadline.

Drouin, who was in the first season of a two-year deal worth $4 million annually, had been struggling mightily to produce. He found himself in St. Louis with no goals over his last 38 games. 

His last goal came on Nov. 14 against the Utah Mammoth, a play where the puck bounced off his skate before banking in off a Mammoth defenseman. 

The last time he scored a goal using his stick was back on No. 8 against the New York Rangers. 

There's no question that the 30-year-old can produce in this league. It just wasn't working out on Long Island.

So, it shouldn't be a shock to anyone that in Drouin's first game with the Blues, rocking No. 92, he found the back of the net to end a 38-game goal drought:

That was Drouin's fourth goal and first power-play point of the season, which is a bit ironic given that the Islanders currently sit with the worst power play in the league at 15.5%. 

