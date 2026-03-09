Former Islanders Jonathan Drouin Snaps 38-Game Goal Drought In First Game With Blues

The New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] traded forward Jonathan Drouin\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/breaking-islanders-acquire-brayden-schenn-from-blues]\nin a package to the St. Louis Blues\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/breaking-islanders-acquire-brayden-schenn-from-blues]\nfor team captain Brayden Schenn\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/breaking-islanders-acquire-brayden-schenn-from-blues]\nahead of this past Friday's NHL Trade Deadline.\n\nBREAKING: Islanders Acquire Brayden Schenn From Blues; Send Drouin To St. Louis\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/103d9d5a-3854-4498-ad4f-82c806abe764.jpeg]\nBREAKING: Islanders Acquire Brayden Schenn From Blues; Send Drouin To St. Louis\nThe New York Islanders have acquired St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn. The\nreported return includes forward Jonathan Drouin, goaltending prospect Marcus\nGidlof, Colorado's 2026 first-round pick, and a third-round pick.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/breaking-islanders-acquire-brayden-schenn-from-blues]\n\nDrouin, who was in the first season of a two-year deal worth $4 million\nannually, had been struggling mightily to produce. He found himself in St. Louis\nwith no goals over his last 38 games. \n\nHis last goal came on Nov. 14 against the Utah Mammoth, a play where the puck\nbounced off his skate before banking in off a Mammoth defenseman. \n\nThe last time he scored a goal using his stick was back on No. 8 against the New\nYork Rangers. \n\nThere's no question that the 30-year-old can produce in this league. It just\nwasn't working out on Long Island.\n\nSo, it shouldn't be a shock to anyone that in Drouin's first game with the\nBlues, rocking No. 92, he found the back of the net to end a 38-game goal\ndrought:\n\n\n\nThat was Drouin's fourth goal and first power-play point of the season, which is\na bit ironic given that the Islanders currently sit with the worst power play in\nthe league at 15.5%.