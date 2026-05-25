Former Islanders Turned Avalanche On Brink Of Elimination After Collapse In Game 3 Of Western Conference Finals

The Avalanche looked like they were going to make a big statement after going up 3-0 on Vegas after the first period, but Vegas flushed the bad period.
They went on to score five unanswered goals to move within one win from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in five years.
Nelson played 19:02 in the loss, recording no shots on goal, winning 57 percent of his draws. Toews, who got his defense partner Cale Makar back after a two-game absence, recorded two assists with two shots on goal in 23:14.
Nelson, who inked a three-year deal worth $7.5 million annually on June 4, 2025, has struggled in these playoffs with just two goals and one assist in 12 games.
On the flip side, Toews has had a fantastic postseason, with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 12 games.
Game 4 of these Western Conference Finals comes your way on Tuesday night at 9 PM ET on ESPN.