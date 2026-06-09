Former New York Islanders Islanders Head Coach Hired By Los Angeles Kings

Former New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] head coach Pete Laviolette\n[https://x.com/LAKings/status/2064407378259489120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2064407378259489120%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=]\nhas been hired as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Kings\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/los-angeles-kings]:\n\n\n\nLaviolette, who coached the Islanders from 2001-2003, was relieved of his duties\nas New York Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] head coach\nfollowing the 2024-25 season after a two-year stint on Broadway. \n\nHe reunites with Artemi Panarin in Los Angeles. \n\nThis will be the first time in Laviolette's 23-year coaching career that he is\nbehind the bench for a Pacific Division team.