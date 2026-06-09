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Former New York Islanders Islanders Head Coach Hired By Los Angeles Kings

Stefen Rosner
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Pete Laviolette heads West to lead Los Angeles, reuniting with superstar Artemi Panarin for his first career coaching stint within the competitive Pacific Division.

Former New York Islanders head coach Pete Laviolette has been hired as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Kings:

Laviolette, who coached the Islanders from 2001-2003, was relieved of his duties as New York Rangers head coach following the 2024-25 season after a two-year stint on Broadway. 

He reunites with Artemi Panarin in Los Angeles. 

This will be the first time in Laviolette's 23-year coaching career that he is behind the bench for a Pacific Division team. 

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