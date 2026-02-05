Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Forward Calum Ritchie To Return To Islanders Lineup vs. Devils cover image

Forward Calum Ritchie To Return To Islanders Lineup vs. Devils

Stefen Rosner
4h
Partner
268Members·3,978Posts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Surprise return! Calum Ritchie is back in the Islanders' lineup ahead of schedule, ready to ignite offense against the Devils.

NEWARK, NJ -- New York Islanders forward Calum Ritchie wasn't expected back until after the Olympic Break after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 4-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 24. 

However, afer missing the last six games, he'll be back in the lineup when the Islanders battle the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, skating alongside Jonahtan Drouin and Emil Heineman:

Ritchie is also skating at the net front on the top power play:

The 21-year-old has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 40 games this season. 

Puck drop between the Islanders and Devils comes your way at 7 PM ET. 

Topics:Latest News
2