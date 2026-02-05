Forward Calum Ritchie To Return To Islanders Lineup vs. Devils

NEWARK, NJ -- New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward Calum Ritchie\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-calum-ritchie-to-be-out-until-after-olympic-break]\nwasn't expected back until after the Olympic Break after sustaining a lower-body\ninjury in a 4-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 24. \n\nHowever, afer missing the last six games, he'll be back in the lineup when the\nIslanders battle the New Jersey Devils\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils/players] on Thursday night,\nskating alongside Jonahtan Drouin and Emil Heineman:\n\n\n\nRitchie is also skating at the net front on the top power play:\n\n\n\nThe 21-year-old has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 40 games this\nseason. \n\nPuck drop between the Islanders and Devils comes your way at 7 PM ET.