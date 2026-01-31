Logo
Islanders' Calum Ritchie To Be Out Until After Olympic Break

Calum Ritchie's injury sidelines the young forward. He'll miss crucial games, with his return targeted for the post-Olympic break.

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders forward Calum Ritchie is being shut down until after the Olympic Break, per head coach Patrick Roy. 

"He tried yesterday, but it was not good enough," Roy said. "So, I mean, I don't think he will be [available]."

Ritchie, 21, sustained his lower-body injury in their 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres last Saturday.

He will miss his fourth straight game on Saturday against the Nashville Predators and will miss at least eight total games.

He has recorded 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 40 games this season. 

