Islanders' Calum Ritchie To Be Out Until After Olympic Break

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward Calum Ritchie\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-calum-ritchie-day-to-day-with-lower-body-injury]\nis being shut down until after the Olympic Break, per head coach Patrick Roy. \n\n"He tried yesterday, but it was not good enough," Roy said. "So, I mean, I don't\nthink he will be [available]."\n\n\n\nRitchie, 21, sustained his lower-body injury in their 5-0 loss to the Buffalo\nSabres last Saturday.\n\nHe will miss his fourth straight game on Saturday against the Nashville\nPredators and will miss at least eight total games.\n\nHe has recorded 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 40 games this season.