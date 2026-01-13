From Calder Buzz To Vezina Talk: How Schaefer & Sorokin Are Driving The Islanders

Schaefer's Calder race surge and Sorokin's Vezina contention highlight the Islanders' electrifying turnaround. See how these stars dominate the ice.
New York Islanders rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer has been tremendous in his first NHL season. The 18-year-old defenseman has 12 goals with 17 assists for 29 points through the first 45 games of his career.
If we look at the Calder race, Schaefer sits in third place. He is seven points back of Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov, who has 10 goals and 29 assists for 39 points to sit atop the rookie leaderboard. In second place is Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke, who has 14 goals and 20 assists for 34 points.
However, the fact that Schaefer is a defenseman plays a huge part in this, and if he can keep up his pace, there's no question that he should win the Calder. The last Islanders player to win that award was Mathew Barzal ater recording in 2017-18 after recording 85 points (22 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games.
Now, to the crease.
Despite a slow start to the season, Ilya Sorokin has been one of the most clutch goaltenders in the NHL this season. After turning aside 33 of 36 in a 4-3 overtime win against the Nashville Predators, Sorokin improved to 14-10-2, with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 SV%, with four shutouts. His 19.0 Goals Saved Above Expected leads the NHL.
Sorokin was a Vezina finalist back in 2022-23 (31-22-7, 2.34 GAA, .924 SV%, 6 SO), a season where he owned a 38.7 GSAE. He fell to then Boston Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark, who owned a 1.89 GAA and with a .938 SV% and two shutouts, with a GSAE of 42.4.
Could the Islanders win the Jennings Trophy, given how well backup David Rittich has played, too?
They've combined to give up 120 goals this season, the third fewest in the NHL this season. Ahead of them is the Tampa Bay Lightning, who doesn't really have a dominant tandem.
The Colorado Avalanche, who have allowed just 95 goals this season, are the front-runners for this award, given the play of Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood.