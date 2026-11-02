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Gone Fishing: Islanders Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey

Gone Fishing: Islanders Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey

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Russell Macias
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Nov 2, 2026 3:00 PM
Updated Nov 2, 2026 3:13 PM

The New York Islanders, along with the NHL and Fanatics, officially unveiled their brand-new Hometown Remix alternate jerseys to be used for the 2026-27 season.

The jersey is, as has been heavily rumored, a brand-new white fisherman jersey.

This is the team's second fisherman-style jersey in the 2020s, with the second round of the Reverse Retro Jerseys being a dark blue fisherman with a navy trim.

This time around, the jersey is a white base, with navy shoulders featuring two gorgeous lighthouse logo patches.

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The lighthouse logo, which will be the primary logo of the fan-created and selected alternate jersey that debuts for 2027-28, is a welcome addition for this jersey.

On the sleeves and bottom of the jersey, there are the customary teal, orange, and navy stripes. The trademark wave design is at the bottom of the jersey.

The Islanders previously released their schedule for this jersey, with the jersey making its debut on Thursday inside UBS Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The jersey will be worn an additional 10 times, for 11 games total. 10 of those games will be inside UBS Arena, with the final appearance coming April 1 in Pittsburgh, against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

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