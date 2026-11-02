Gone Fishing: Islanders Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders], along\nwith the NHL and Fanatics, officially unveiled their brand-new Hometown Remix\nalternate jerseys to be used for the 2026-27 season.\n\nThe jersey is, as has been heavily rumored, a brand-new white fisherman jersey.\n\n\n\n\nThis is the team's second fisherman-style jersey in the 2020s, with the second\nround of the Reverse Retro Jerseys being a dark blue fisherman with a navy trim.\n\nThis time around, the jersey is a white base, with navy shoulders featuring two\ngorgeous lighthouse logo patches.\n\nThe lighthouse logo, which will be the primary logo of the fan-created and\nselected alternate jersey that debuts for 2027-28\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/a-few-things-to-keep-in-mind-regarding-islanders-2027-28-third-jersey],\nis a welcome addition for this jersey.\n\nOn the sleeves and bottom of the jersey, there are the customary teal, orange,\nand navy stripes. The trademark wave design is at the bottom of the jersey.\n\nThe Islanders previously released their schedule for this jersey\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-release-hometown-remix-jersey-schedule],\nwith the jersey making its debut on Thursday inside UBS Arena against the\nCarolina Hurricanes.\n\n\n\nThe jersey will be worn an additional 10 times, for 11 games total. 10 of those\ngames will be inside UBS Arena, with the final appearance coming April 1 in\nPittsburgh, against the Pittsburgh Penguins.