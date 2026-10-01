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Islanders Release Hometown Remix Jersey Schedule

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Russell Macias
Partner
Oct 1, 2026 9:53 PM

The New York Islanders released their official 2026-27 Hometown Remix Jersey scheduled games for the 2026-27 season.

The Islanders will, according to rumors, be wearing a white or crème based jersey, as multiple opponents have revealed they'll wear their Hometown Remix jerseys while on the road against the Islanders, implying New York will be in white.

New York will wear the jersey 11 times this season, with 10 of the dates coming for home games.

The jersey makes its debut against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, on November 5, a Thursday night game.

The Islanders will then wear it for marquee games against the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Montreal Canadiens, with its final appearance slated to be April 1 on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The official jersey is expected to be released in the coming weeks as teams continue to build excitement for the league-wide promotions of the Hometown Remix jerseys.

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