Here's What New York Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan Had To Say About Islanders Rookie Phenom Matthew Schafer

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick, rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer, has taken the league by storm.

Here's what New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan had to say about Schaefer:

Q: What have your impressions been of Matthew Schaefer at the start of his career?

Mike Sullivan: “I think he’s a really exciting player to watch. I can imagine he’s only going to get better. He’s an emerging star. I think the biggest thing that jumps out at me when I watch him is just his ability to skate. He’s a one-man breakout. He gets very active in the rush, but he also has the ability to catch the attack when he gets involved in the rush, which is a great asset — a great attribute — to have as a defenseman. He’s one of the more exciting young players in the league to watch, and I’m sure the Islanders are real excited about him. I would be if he were on my team.”

Q: He doesn’t seem to force much as a young player. What does that say about his maturity and poise?

Mike Sullivan: “Yeah, I just think that speaks to his intelligence as a player. I’m a big football fan, so I use this analogy all the time — sometimes the best quarterbacks throw the ball in the stands. I think as a defenseman, sometimes less is more, particularly playing that position and not forcing plays that aren’t there. Feeding the team’s transition game is important. A lot of teams play half the rink or three-quarters of the rink, and the decisions that you make as a defenseman are really important in critical areas of the ice. I just think it speaks to his intelligence for the game."

The Islanders battle the Rangers at 6 PM ET.