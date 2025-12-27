Islanders' Bo Horvat To Return vs. Rangers; Ilya Sorokin Placed On Injured Reserve

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat will return against the New York Rangers on Saturday evening.

Horvat, who sustained a lower-body injury in their 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12, has missed the last five games.

Islanders Bo Horvat Talks Injury For First Time

Horvat was back at practice on Monday. We spoke with him after practice on how he's feeling.

He'll skate alongside Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin, with Anthony Duclair coming out of the lineup:

The Islanders have gone 2-1-2 in his absence, entering Saturday's affair in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The 30-year-old has 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 32 games played this season. His 19 goals lead the Islanders.

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who missed Tuesday's start with a nagging issue, has been placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. Goaltender Marcus Hogberg has been recalled from Bridgeport on an emergency basis.

Sorokin is eligible to be activated on Sunday. David Rittich is expected to make his third straight start.

Puck drop against the Rangers is at 6 PM ET.