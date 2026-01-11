Holmstrom Scores First Career Overtime Goal, Islanders Steal Two Points From Minnesota Wild

After falling 3-2 to the Nashville Predators in a shootout, the New York Islanders beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime courtesy of Simon Holmstrom:

Holmstrom finished the night with two goals and an assist. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves, especially a handful of critical ones in the third period with the game knotted up at 3-3.

Here's how it happened:

Ben Jones scored his first NHL goal at 2:15 of the first period. He won a board battle against Tony DeAngelo, got the puck up to Quinn Hughes, who then passed the puck to Brock Faber at the right point before he found Jones crashing the back post for the 1-0 lead:

Just 1:33 later, Jean-Gabriel Pageau evened the score at 1-1. After Tony DeAngelo got a shot through to the low slot, Pageau used his feet to kick the puck along the crease before Wild's Marcus Johansson accidentally put the puck into his own net at 4:18 of the first:

On a 5-on-3 power play, Matt Boldy wired a one-timer shortside at 15:25 of the second to give the Wild a 2-1 lead:

The Islanders were able to kill off the second of the two Minnesota power plays to remain down 2-1 after one.

Early in the second period, Simon Holmstrom scored the 2-2 equalizer, beating Gustavsson glove side from inside the left face-off circle at 1:29 of the second:

After a long shift and a few turnovers, Daemon Hunt found Kirill Kaprizov at the back post for a tap-in at 8:26 of the second to give the Wild a 3-2 lead:

After two enormous saves by Sorokin on the penalty kill, Casey Cizikas scored shorthanded with just 26 seconds to play in the second period to tie the game at 3-3:

The Islanders are now 1-0-1 to kick off their seven-game road trip. Up next is the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at 8 PM ET.